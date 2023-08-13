Sivasagar

Ahead of I-Day, Two Suspected ULFA-I Linkmen Held In Assam’s Demow

The Demow Police apprehended the individuals under the suspicion of having links with the banned outfit ULFA-I.
Pratidin Bureau

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebration, two suspected United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) linkmen were apprehended in Demow under Assam’s Sivasagar district on Sunday.

The apprehended linkmen have been identified as Dibyajyoti Chetia, a resident of Changmai village and Raju Ahmed, a resident of Demow Dehajan Amtol.

The police recovered objectionable documents and mobile phones from their possession.

Earlier, an active militant of the ULFA-I was apprehended in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. The cadre, identified as Aparichit Asom alias Pankaj Asom, was nabbed at Noglo. 

It was learned that cadre had escaped an ULFA-I camp from the jungles of Myanmar, sources informed.

Troopers of Assam Rifles, acting of intelligence input, carried out an operation and apprehended the militant, sources further informed.

