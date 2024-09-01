Assam: CRPF Officer Allegedly Beats Driver in Sivasagar with Cricket Bat

A disturbing incident involving a CRPF officer has come to light in Sivasagar district of Assam where in one Rajiv Dutta who has been working as a driver at the CRPF camp in Jaisagar for the past four years, was allegedly assaulted by Inspector Mohan Lal.
The incident reportedly occurred following an argument, during which Dutta was beaten with a cricket bat, resulting in injuries to various parts of his body.
An FIR has been filed against Inspector Mohan Lal at Sivasagar Sadar police station, and the case is under investigation.
This incident follows a similar report from August 14, where CRPF jawan Sunil Pandey was accused of assaulting Kishor Kumar Baruah, the driver of a school van.
Meanwhile, in another instance, one Aakash Gogoi from Gorbhaga, Nitai Pukhuri in Demow under Sivasagar district, was involved in an accident with a police vehicle last night.
According to Gogoi's family, after colliding head-on with the police car, Gogoi was not rescued but instead beaten by the police vehicle’s driver, who was in civilian clothing.
Unaware that the driver was a police officer, Gogoi reportedly retaliated, leading to further violence. He was beaten on the road, inside the police station, and at the hospital, alleged the uncle of the Aakash.
He was initially taken to Demow Civil Hospital before being transferred to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for further treatment.