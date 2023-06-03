Assam: KLO Cadre Nabbed In Sivasagar

Assam police on Saturday apprehended a cadre belonging to the banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in Sivasagar district.
The arrested cadre has been identified as Mridul Barman, hailing from Charaideo.
Sources informed that Barman was arrested for his alleged links with banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Earlier this year, two cadres of the KLO were killed in fresh clashes that erupted with the police in Assam's Kokrajhar.
The police launched extensive operations at Chakraxila Hills after receiving specific inputs about the presence of KLO cadres there.
The police were able to bust a hideout of the banned outfit after thorough searching. This led to violent clashes between the police and the outfit.
The two deceased cadres have been identified as Abhijit Deka of Rowta and Nipun Roy of Bongaigaon.
Police sources said that four cadres managed to flee from the incident spot. However, one cadre was trapped and arrested by the police.