At Least 17 Killed, Including Eight Children, in Massive Fire at Gulzar Houz Near Charminar

Hyderabad witnessed one of its deadliest recent tragedies as a massive fire engulfed a building at Gulzar Houz, near Charminar, early Sunday morning. The blaze, which broke out around 5:30 am while most residents were asleep, claimed the lives of at least 17 people, including eight children. Ten others were injured and rushed to DRDO Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, and a private healthcare facility for treatment.

Advertisment

According to preliminary reports from the fire department, the fire originated on the commercial ground floor, in a pearl shop owned by a family residing on the floor above. Smoke rapidly spread throughout the building, leading to fatal suffocation of the occupants. Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy confirmed that the incident was caused by a short circuit and urged authorities to strengthen police, municipal, fire, and electricity departments in light of Hyderabad's rapid development.

The fire department deployed 11 fire tenders from multiple stations, including Langar Houz, Moghalpura, Gowliguda, Rajendra Nagar, Gandhi Outpost, and Salarjung Museum, along with rescue tenders, a Bronto Skylift, water tenders, and a robot to bring the fire under control. Emergency services remain on site as investigations continue into the fire’s cause.

This incident comes just four days after a similar fire broke out in Begum Bazar, approximately two kilometers away, where thankfully all eight residents escaped unharmed.

In response to the tragedy, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed compensation for victims. PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.” He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured individual.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has directed senior officials to form special medical teams at Osmania General Hospital to provide round-the-clock care for the victims. These teams include doctors from plastic surgery, anesthesia, and general surgery departments, ensuring specialized and immediate treatment. Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Director of Medical Education Dr. Narendra Kumar, Director of Health Dr. Ravinder Nayak, and Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Venkat are closely monitoring and coordinating relief and medical efforts.

Also Read: Massive Blaze Guts Warehouse Near Deepor Beel in Guwahati