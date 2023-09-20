Assam: Man Mowed Down By Vehicle in Sivasagar

In a tragic incident, a man was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle on a National Highway in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday night.
According to sources, the incident was reported on National Highway No. 37 in Hati Ghuli under Sivasagar district where the speeding vehicle ran over the man.
The body was spotted by the on-duty police patrol team on the highway and sent to Sivasagar Civil Hospital.
Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
