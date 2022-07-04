Tripura Journalist Injured In Attack By Miscreants

A senior journalist was injured in an attack by miscreants in Tripura’s Agartala on Sunday night.

The incident took place in the Indranagar area in Agartala city late last night.

The journalist has been identified as Tapan Das. He is employed with ‘Sandan Patrika’, a vernacular daily from Tripura.

He was injured in the attack and was taken to GB Pant hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

After the attack on Das, journalists in Tripura have demanded that the government and police initiate action against the culprits.