Assam: One More Arrested in ONGC Officials Kidnapping Plot in Sivasagar

The Sivasagar Police in Assam have arrested another individual in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged kidnapping plot targeting ONGC officials.
The arrested individual has been identified as Rinku Nath, hailing from Nemuguri region in Sivasagar. Sources informed that Nath’s arrest came after the detention of the mastermind behind the operation, identified as Tahirul, who had been taken into police custody earlier.
According to the police, Rinku Nath played a crucial role in the operation by providing critical information about the movements and schedules of ONGC officials, which helped them plan the abduction.
Currently, Rinku Nath is being questioned at the Sivasagar Sadar Police Station, where the police are piecing together further details of the operation. The investigation has already led to a series of arrests, with the total number of individuals detained in connection with the case now standing at eight.
The police are working to unravel the network of United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) operatives involved in this plot.