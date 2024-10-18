Two More Arrested in ONGC Officials' Kidnapping Plot in Assam's Sivasagar

The Sivasagar police have arrested two individuals in connection with a conspiracy to abduct an official from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in collusion with the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). The suspects, Sofiqul Rahman from Sivasagar and Trinayan Gogoi from Teok were apprehended in Lokhra, Guwahati, and Jorhat, respectively.
The duo is believed to be part of a kidnapping gang led by the most wanted fugitive Tahirul Hussain. Sofiqul Rahman served as the driver of the vehicle intended for the abduction. According to reports, the two detainees had a contract with Hussain to participate in the kidnapping scheme for a sum of ₹10 lakh.
The Sivasagar Police earlier revealed a chilling plan by ULFA-I to abduct ONGC officials during a recent press conference, highlighting the meticulous efforts taken to thwart the operation. Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Borah elaborated on the case, stating that the plot had been in the works since May 2024. Hussain, an ONGC official, was implicated in the scheme.
“On the evening of October 5 and throughout the day on October 6, we received information from our secret sources about suspected individuals in two cars conducting reconnaissance on the highways in Sivasagar. We intensified security checks at our naka points. Following up on this, we analyzed the suspects roaming in the town and subsequently picked up one person yesterday—Irshad Latif alias Mithu. Based on his confession, we learned that ULFA-I was planning to abduct two to three ONGC senior officials from a rig in the Bakota Nemuguri area on October 6, coinciding with the shift change at the said ONGC rig around 6 to 6:30 p.m.,” stated SP Borah during the press conference.