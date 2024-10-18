Two More Arrested in ONGC Officials' Kidnapping Plot in Assam's Sivasagar

“On the evening of October 5 and throughout the day on October 6, we received information from our secret sources about suspected individuals in two cars conducting reconnaissance on the highways in Sivasagar. We intensified security checks at our naka points. Following up on this, we analyzed the suspects roaming in the town and subsequently picked up one person yesterday—Irshad Latif alias Mithu. Based on his confession, we learned that ULFA-I was planning to abduct two to three ONGC senior officials from a rig in the Bakota Nemuguri area on October 6, coinciding with the shift change at the said ONGC rig around 6 to 6:30 p.m.,” stated SP Borah during the press conference.