Escaped ULFA(I) Cadre Surrenders Before Police In Arunachal Pradesh

An escaped ULFA(I) cadre surrendered before the police in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday submitting his firearm and live ammunition.
Kaushik Gohain alias Niranta Asom reportedly escaped from the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) camp in Myanmar's Arakan region.
Having escaped from the camp, Niranta Asom, originally from Assam's Dibrugarh, surrendered before Nampong police in Arunachal Pradesh.
He also handed over his firearm, a 9mm pistol along with a magazine and four rounds of live ammunition to the police.
Earlier this year in July, another ULFA(I) cadre surrendered to the police in Arunachal Pradesh's Jairampur. The cadre was identified as Dhananjay Sonowal (20) alias Bokul Asom.
Dhananjay had also fled from the Arakan camp in Myanmar and surrendered before the police. The Jairampur police then handed over Dhananjay to the Margherita police for further proceedings.
According to information received, the surrendered cadre also hailed from Borboruah in Assam's Dibrugarh district.