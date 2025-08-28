“Assam Sees No Development Beyond CM’s Family Gains”: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi held a press conference today at the Sivasagar district Congress office, delivering a sharp critique of the state government on governance, development, and political accountability.

Advertisment

Addressing the “vote theft” issue raised nationally by Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi said, “In the BJP, it’s not just cow thieves; there are vote thieves too.” He further accused the Election Commission of India of acting like a mouthpiece of the BJP rather than upholding democratic norms.

Targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi remarked, “The Chief Minister is busy serving the interests of syndicate circles, not the people. He works solely for the corporate class, deciding how to give land to Ambani-Adani groups and even to his own relatives.”

Refuting claims of Assam’s development, Gogoi stated, “Beyond the personal gains of Sarma and his family, Assam has seen no meaningful development.” Presenting data, he highlighted that Assam ranks among the bottom five states in sectors like education and health, with Dibrugarh ranking 18th out of 110 districts in the Northeast.

On political strategy, Gogoi said, “In 2026, we will engage with everyone through dialogue and contest elections with harmony. Congress has already implemented measures to prevent vote theft, including appointing booth-level agents.”

Advising Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, he added, “One must remain restrained in matters of friendship. Speaking different things every day will erode public trust.”

Responding to Syeda Hameed, Gogoi said, “She has forgotten the Assam Accord and does not know Assam’s history. BJP has disrespected the martyrs of the Assam Movement. BJP conducts politics only for personal gains.”

On the Miya Kheda Andolan, he commented, “Hundred percent of doubtful citizens must be drived out, but any action must remain within constitutional limits. No party or organization should take this into its own hands.” He praised Sivasagar Nagarik Sabha, saying, “The conscious citizens of Sivasagar have taken timely decisions, and we are grateful for their awareness.”