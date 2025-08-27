Assam CM Creating Divisions Like ‘Shakuni Mama’ in Mahabharata: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, addressing a rally at Sonari-Ati after arriving via Kamalabari Ferry, opon reaching Majuli he said to the media that, the Congress is fully prepared for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections once dates are announced. He also launched a sharp attack on the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing them of divisive politics, corruption, and neglect of key sectors.

Advertisment

He alleged that the BJP has repeatedly fielded tainted candidates, including those facing scandals, citing the Karnataka elections where Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for a “corrupt candidate, and currently that candidate have been serving life imprisonment in the jail.” “For the BJP, integrity does not matter. Today they only care about money, not accountability,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader further criticized the government for failing to prepare a fair and error-free National Register of Citizens (NRC), asserting that as long as the BJP remains in power, a genuine register will not be possible.

In a dramatic attack, Gogoi likened Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to “Shakuni Mama” from the Mahabharata, accusing him of deliberately creating divisions in society just as Shakuni sowed discord between the Kauravas and the Pandavas. He further alleged that, prior to the passage of the bill aimed at protecting the land of Majuli and other parts of Assam, land in Majuli and in the tea gardens of Tinsukia was purchased in the name of the Chief Minister’s family.

He also contrasted the BJP’s governance with that of former CM Tarun Gogoi, noting that Congress had distributed laptops to students, while the present government was “arming youth instead of promoting education.” He added that Assam now ranks among the bottom five states in healthcare and education.

Calling on party workers to dedicate more time to grassroots activities, Gogoi urged each Congress worker to spend ten days a month for organizational work. The event also featured a “Vote Theft Awareness” campaign, alleging BJP’s manipulation of elections, along with inaugurations of local community projects in Kamalabari and Chumaimari.

Also Read: Life Lost for ₹10,000 Cheque? Lurinjyoti Gogoi Slams Assam CM Over Sarala Devi’s Death