Assam: Sivasagar Oil Depot Employee Abducted Forcefully, Probe On

As per initial reports, the employee, identified as Dip Gogoi, worked at Damani Oil Depot in Sivasagar's Station Chariali locality as an accountant.
In a sensational incident, an oil depot employee in Assam's Sivasagar was on Wednesday abducted forcefully by unidentified miscreants who broke into his office and took him away.

Onlookers mentioned that unidentified miscreants broke into his office at the oil depot in the evening and forcefully abducted him.

Meanwhile, the name of a Gujarat-based man has come to the fore in connection with the matter. According to the information at hand, he has been accused of being behind the kidnapping of Dip Gogoi.

A case was registered at the nearby police station and the police have initiated a probe in the matter. Further details are awaited.

