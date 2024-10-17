Assam: SULFA Cadre's Family Calls for Investigation After Police Encounter

Borah further elaborated on the investigation, stating, “After further investigation, we identified SULFA cadre Rahul Hazarika alias Laden, who is from Moran, and he was apprehended in the early hours today. We also learned about Tahirul Hussain, an assistant engineer at ONGC, who provided information about all the senior officials working in the rig and orchestrated the timing for when they would come out. The entire abduction plan was devised in the latter half of May 2024, with final arrangements made on October 1 or 2. On the evening of October 5, Laden arrived in Sivasagar from Moran and spent the night at Mithu’s or Tahirul’s residence. On October 6, around 4 to 4:30 a.m., he left with an Innova car, headed to the Assam-Nagaland border in Charaideo district, picked up four ULFA-I cadres, and conducted reconnaissance on the highways near Sivasagar town. Their attempt at abduction was thwarted due to increased police checks and the fact that the intended victims had already left the rig.”