ATTSA Stage Protests at Amguri Tea Estate, Demands Solution to Problems

Assam Tea Tribes’ Students’ Association (ATTSA) on Tuesday gheraoed the office of Amguri Tea Estate in Assam’s Sivasagar district demanding to address and find solutions for the problems faced by the tea estate workers.
They staged a two-hour sit-in strike demanding solutions for the problems that are being faced by the workers of the tea estate located in Sivasagar, sources said.
They demanded recruitment for the youths from tea tribes in the vacant posts at the tea estate.
ATTSA further demanded for providing housing, drinking water, and medical facilities to workers of the tea estate.
In March, ATTSA staged a protest after a worker was severely injured while working in Samdang Tea Estate near Doom Dooma. The worker, identified as Shambhu Tanti, got severely injured when he fell into a CTC machine while working at the Samdang Tea Estate near Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district.
The victim got one of his hands into the CTC machine of the plantation factory. The injured worker was rushed to Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College under critical condition.