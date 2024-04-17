Before Modi, Nothing Would Happen Without Protests In Assam: Himanta

Where nothing would happen in Assam without a protest erupting, now there is a change in the way things get done, remarked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributing this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.
The Assam CM addressed a gathering in Sivasagar on Wednesday after taking part in the rally in Nalbari addressed by PM Modi.
Speaking there, he reminded the people of what the situation before 2014 was in Assam and in India asking, "What was the scene like in India and Assam before 2014?"
"Nothing would happen in Assam without a protest over it first. Since PM Modi came to power, there has been a change in the way things are done. A huge chunk of ULFA has left extremism to join the mainstream. Bodo and Karbi insurgents also returned choosing the path of peace," he said.
Highlighting the state government's achievements, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We were able to keep the state safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. Within three years, we created one lakh jobs. We proved that we can keep our words. Earlier, people had to pay unimaginable amounts from a few lakhs to even in crores to get jobs and now, from the general people to women, everyone is getting employment. People have renewed hope of landing a government job. Within the next year, we will provide employment to another 50,000 young men and women."
Speaking further he said, "Entrepreneurs have been given a helping hand through Atmanirbhar scheme to set up businesses. The government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakhs to these young entrepreneurs of which they will have to return Rs 1 lakh after five years."
"30 lakh women in Assam are receiving Rs 1,250 per month. After the elections, we will take the Orunodoi scheme to every doorstep. Around 62 lakh families will be able to avail the benefits under this scheme," he added.
CM Sarma said, "Results for the matriculation exams will be released after April 20. The government will take the responsibility for education of all girls who clear their matric exams."
"Every girl enrolling under a college will receive Rs 5,000. The government will take steps to insure the head of every family in the state which will enable the family members to receive the insurance amount upon the passing away of the person," the Assam CM announced.
Moreover, he stated, "The Sivasagar jail will be shifted outside the main town. The old jail will be reconstructed and beautification works will be done."
"Akhil Gogoi calls me every night after 11 pm. During the Congress reign, the Assamese Muslim community remained deprived. Only we can give them the same status as the indigenous Muslims of Assam. Enough of politics of appeasement, now we want progress. No one could take Lachit Borphukan to Delhi, but we did," proclaimed Himanta Biswa Sarma during his rally.