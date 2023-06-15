UP: BJP Leader Booked For Sharing Obscene Videos Of Woman Party Leader

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilor and a party worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut have been accused of sharing obscene videos of a woman party leader on social media which led to his arrest under the IT Act on Tuesday.
The councilor, identified as Ravindra and a party worker, identified as Ravindra Nagar are currently being sought for arrest in connection with the matter which was registered on June 6.
BJP Meerut president Mukesh Singhal expressed his disappointment over the incident and called it “extremely shameful”. Singhal has urged the police to take strict action against those accused and said that the party will also take necessary steps in response.
Meanwhile, the complaint alleged that Ravindra Nagar had captured “vulgur videos” of the woman with the intention to defame her and subsequently provided the videos to councilor Ravindra, according to the statement of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhavanpur police station, Anand Kumar Gautam.
The complaint also asserted that the councilor then created a fake ID to share the videos on various social media platforms.
It may be noted that the woman BJP leader had filed a formal complaint with the police on June 6 which prompted the authorities to register a case on the same day.
Kamlesh Bahadur, the superintendent of police (rural) said that efforts are being made to nab the individuals accused in the case.