BREAKING: Shrinkhal Chaliha Out From 'Veer Lachit Sena' For a Month

Shrinkhal Chaliha, the Central Administrative Secretary of the Veer Lachit Sena, has been temporarily asked to step away from all organizational activities for one month, effective until September 8, 2025. The directive was issued on Friday by the Chief Secretary of the organization, Rantu Paniphukan, following Chaliha’s involvement in a heated political dispute.

The decision comes after Chaliha walked out of a public meeting held at Juvadol in Sivasagar on August 8. The leader cited the overwhelming presence of members from the Raijor Dal (RD) as the cause for his frustration, alleging that the event was more of a political gathering than an inclusive citizens’ meeting.

Speaking to the media after leaving the venue, Chaliha criticized the meeting’s partisan nature. “Citizens’ meetings (Nagarik Sabha) should always remain neutral and inclusive. However, in today’s meeting, members from only one political party dominated the majority. Due to this imbalance, I decided to leave the hall. It was clear that the meeting was held under the patronage of a single party, which undermined its neutrality,” he said.

In an official notice addressed to Chaliha, the Veer Lachit Sena’s Chief Secretary stated that the leader was granted temporary leave and directed to refrain from participating in any social media, news media, or organizational activities during this period. The notice also encouraged him to take this time to spend with his family.

The political atmosphere in Sivasagar has grown increasingly tense, with the recent incident highlighting the ongoing disputes among local political factions and organizations. Chaliha’s temporary suspension is seen as an attempt by the Veer Lachit Sena leadership to manage internal discipline amid rising political sensitivities.

Efforts to reach Shrinkhal Chaliha for further comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

