Why Shrinkhal Chaliha Got Infuriated and Walked Out of Sivasagar Citizen Meet?

Sivasagar has once again become the epicentre of fierce political debate, and amidst it, the self-styled Assamese Nationalist leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has become a controversial figure. Today (8/8/2025), Mr. Chaliha had left a public meeting being held at Juvadol in Assam’s Sivasagar.

Advertisment

The reason he got infuriated and left the meeting, as Chaliha claims, is the overwhelming presence of people inclined to one particular political party, the Raijor Dal (RD). While speaking to the media after he left the meeting, said that it should have been a public meeting in the true sense, but it was a political meeting instead.

An enraged Shrinkhal told the media, “Citizens’ meetings (Nagarik Sabha) should always remain neutral and inclusive. However, in today’s meeting, members from only one political party dominated the majority. Because of this lack of balance, I decided to leave the hall. It was clear that the meeting was held under the patronage of a single party, undermining its neutrality.”

Shrinkhal's Speech In The Meeting

Addressing the gathering at the citizens’ meet, Shrinkhal Chaliha said, “At this moment, the main thing that is circulating is that, in Sivasagar, 'Shrinkhal Chaliha is the prime individual behind the communal tensions in our district'. People should keep in mind that I am not the person who will let communal clashes take place. The scuffle between Forid Islam and me at the Ranghar Chariali was a personal matter. It is wrong for people to politicize it by adding a communal angle. When I spoke out against Hindu-Bangladeshis, I was seen as a true son of Assam, someone who stood firmly for the motherland’s values. But now, when we have begun addressing issues related to suspected Bangladeshis, I am labeled communal. It deeply hurts my family and me when false rumors circulate that I take money from the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Being repeatedly called a ‘BJP dalal’ is unacceptable. I am neither for the BJP nor the Congress, I am for my motherland, Assam, and its indigenous community. People must remember that I am an indigenous Assamese.”

“The Sivasagar MLA has accused me of accepting money from the BJP government to sow division between Hindus and Muslims in Sivasagar. These allegations are condemnable, and you must judge for yourselves. That is why I want to make one thing clear: we will not allow communal tensions to be stoked in Sivasagar for anyone’s political gain. I am not here to give orders. Many senior citizens are present who will make decisions. I ask, why are we alone being targeted and accused of trying to divide Hindus and Muslims?” he added.

How Shrinkhal Was Opposed In the Meeting?

A local journalist, right after Chaliha left the dice, elaborated on the conflict between Shrinkhal Chaliha and the Muslim individual at the Ranghar Chariali and said, "I, along with two other senior journalists and police personnel, were present at the scene. I want to clarify this because it seems Chaliha may have been misled into believing that communal slogans were raised there, but that was not the case. A day after the incident occued, another meeting was held on the same issue, during which the Sivasagar police confirmed that communal slogans were not raised at that location. I feel it is important to clarify this to prevent false information from spreading and disturbing public sentiment. I also urge Chaliha that in the future, if the police state that no such incident has occurred, he should avoid making statements that could disrupt communal harmony."

ALSO READ: "I’ll Be in Jail Before Elections": Shrinkhal Chaliha Blasts BJP, Defends 'Miya' Expulsion Drive