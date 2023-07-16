Bus-Dumper Collision Leaves 9 Injured In Assam's Sivasagar

At least nine people sustained severe injuries after a bus and a dumper collided head-on in Assam’s Sivasagar on Sunday.
As per reports, the incident took place at Cherekapar village in the Sivasagar district of Assam. The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus contracted by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was carrying passengers when it met with the accident.
The bus collided head-on with an oncoming dumper causing the accident, onlookers informed. As many as nine people sustained injuries in the incident.
While, the bus had registration numbers AS 20 2171, the dumper had registration numbers AS 04 BC 0798.
Those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, officials at the site informed.
An eyewitness told reporters, "Today morning, a head-on collision between an ASTC bus carrying ONGC employees and a dumper took place. The driver of the bus, Dipen Bharali, and some employees sustained injuries. The bus was coming from Sivasagar Control Room and was headed to Lakwa when the accident took place. The injured were taken to ONGC hospital. Local police reached the scene and took control of the matter."
Earlier this month, a major road accident took place at the Agia village in the Goalpara district of Assam in which a couple was killed on the spot, reports emerged on July 7.
As per initial reports, a husband and his wife were amongst those killed in the accident as a four-wheeler collided head-on with an oncoming truck that was carrying cylinders on national highway – 17 near Agia village in Goalpara.
Meanwhile, three other people were also grievously injured in the resulting accident, officials informed. Those injured were immediately rushed to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.