Bus-Dumper Collision Leaves 9 Injured In Assam's Sivasagar

An eyewitness told reporters, "Today morning, a head-on collision between an ASTC bus carrying ONGC employees and a dumper took place. The driver of the bus, Dipen Bharali, and some employees sustained injuries. The bus was coming from Sivasagar Control Room and was headed to Lakwa when the accident took place. The injured were taken to ONGC hospital. Local police reached the scene and took control of the matter."