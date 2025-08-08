Condemning Shrinkhal, Akhil, CM Sarma Sivasagar Public Meet Ends With Key Resolutions

A large-scale citizens’ meeting (Nagarik Sabha) was held today in Sivasagar, emphasizing the urgent need to preserve the town’s rich historical heritage and to maintain the longstanding unity and harmony among its diverse communities, particularly the “Satampurushiya” lineage.

Advertisment

The meeting brought together representatives from various political parties, local organizations, and hundreds of residents. Notably, over 500 members of the Sivasagar Youth Congress participated, alongside a significant contingent from the Bir Lachit Sena’s chain procession (Shrinkhal Chaliha), who also delivered addresses underscoring the importance of peace and unity.

However, the gathering was not without controversy. Following the meeting, some participants raised concerns outside the venue accusing the event of having political patronage. These allegations were met with strong objections from the citizens’ meeting organizers, who rejected claims that the forum was a partisan political rally.

Criticism was also directed at local leaders, including Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Attendees expressed disappointment over what they described as a lack of proactive measures by the MLA to maintain peace and communal harmony in the region. The citizens’ forum vehemently condemned comments attributed to CM Sarma regarding alleged support for unrest in the Upper Assam area, labelling such remarks as unwarranted and damaging.

Among the key outcomes of the meeting were several important resolutions aimed at safeguarding the rights and identity of indigenous groups. The forum demanded government action on the tribal recognition of six indigenous communities, called for implementation of the Inner Line Permit system, and urged enforcement of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to address longstanding concerns.

The meeting also took a firm stance against statements and actions by certain individuals—including Shrinkhal Chaliha leaders, Chitu Baruah, and Yunus Tamuli—accused of making divisive remarks that could jeopardize peace in Sivasagar.

A notable appeal was made regarding the renting of houses to outsiders. The citizens’ meeting urged local landlords to refrain from renting properties to any Bengali Hindu or Muslim migrants, reflecting ongoing anxieties about demographic changes. The forum also called on the administration to monitor social media closely and act against those spreading provocative content.

Finally, a proposal was passed to organize a community gathering exclusively for the “Khilanjiya” (local indigenous) population in Sivasagar, aimed at strengthening indigenous solidarity and cultural identity.

As Sivasagar grapples with challenges to its social fabric, today’s citizens’ meeting reflected the community’s resolve to protect its heritage and maintain peace amid growing tensions.

Also Read: BREAKING: Shrinkhal Chaliha Out From 'Veer Lachit Sena' For a Month