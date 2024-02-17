Eminent Litterateur Nirupama Mahanta Given Responsibility Of Managing Khatpar Satra

Sattradhikar Laxmikant Mahanta called Dr Nirupama Mahanta a learned woman with extensive knowledge of Sattriya culture. Sattra culture expert Sattradhikar Hiru Mahanta recalled various contributions of her. It may be mentioned here that Dr Nirupama Mahanta has done a lot of work with special studies regarding the attire, expressions, and other intricacies (আহাৰ্য ) of the Sattriya dance.

Under her leadership, various plays and jhumurs have been exhibited in Puri, Vrindavan, Bangaluru, Mumbai etc.

Apart from authoring many books on Sattriya culture, Dr Nirupama Mahanta has been making every effort to promote Sattriya culture among the new generation. She has authored many literary books, including novels based on the life of Aie Padmapriya, and Aie Kanaklata. Dr Mahanta has received many awards and honors along with the Model Mother Award (আদৰ্শ মাতৃ বঁটা).