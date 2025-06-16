Explosion at ONGC Well in Assam’s Sivasagar: Gas and Crude Oil Leak Triggers Fire Risk

A major explosion occurred at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Well No. RDS-147A in the Rudrasagar oilfield, located near Bhatiapar Barichuk in Assam’s Sivasagar district, on Monday.

As per reports, the incident has raised serious safety concerns after gas and crude oil began leaking from the well following the blast.

Local sources confirmed that the explosion led to a breach in the rig system, resulting in the uncontrolled release of flammable substances. The area is now facing a high risk of fire, with experts warning that a blaze could ignite at any moment if the leak is not contained.

Emergency response teams have reportedly been alerted, and ONGC officials are assessing the situation. So far, no casualties have been reported, but the situation remains tense.

Authorities are expected to launch a detailed investigation into the cause of the explosion and evaluate safety measures at the site.

