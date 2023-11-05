“Government And Public Enterprises Like ONGC Are Committed To Improve Lives In NE”: Hardeep S Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs said, “Driven by PM Modi’s commitment to the North East, government and public enterprises like ONGC are committed to improve lives in the North East.” He was speaking at a public function in Sivasagar, Assam, after inaugurating the ONGC-supported multi-speciality hospital there. The event was also attended by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli, Chairman and CEO, ONGC, Arun Kumar Singh, as well as other senior officials from the Government of Assam and ONGC.