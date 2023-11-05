“Government And Public Enterprises Like ONGC Are Committed To Improve Lives In NE”: Hardeep S Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs said, “Driven by PM Modi’s commitment to the North East, government and public enterprises like ONGC are committed to improve lives in the North East.” He was speaking at a public function in Sivasagar, Assam, after inaugurating the ONGC-supported multi-speciality hospital there. The event was also attended by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli, Chairman and CEO, ONGC, Arun Kumar Singh, as well as other senior officials from the Government of Assam and ONGC.
Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the modern infrastructure and medical equipment of Siu-Ka-Pha hospital being one of the best in the entire country will benefit not only local people of Upper Assam, but also people from neighboring states of Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. In the coming years Siu-Ka-Pha hospital is expected to benefit approximately one lakhs patients in a year, he added.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, said “Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital, built as one of ONGC’s biggest CSRs, is highly advanced with latest healthcare services that will benefit the people of this region in many more reasons”.
The MultI Speciality Hospital is built with a total investment of Rs 483.19 crore, showcasing ONGC’s commitment to improve the lives of the communities it operates in. The facility is expected to provide healthcare services to over one lakh patients annually.
The hospital will be managed and operated by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratisthan (BAVP).
The state-of-the-art hospital spanning over 35 acres, has 300 beds, and a team of 70 specialized doctors, offering a comprehensive range of medical services, including Orthopaedics, Trauma, Paediatric & NICU, Obstetrics, Gynaecology, ENT, Skull base Surgery, Physiotherapy, Rehabilitation, and advanced diagnostics. It has modular operating theaters, a critical care unit, and telemedicine, connecting patients with specialist healthcare providers nationwide.
The ONGC Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Specialty Hospital is a ground-breaking addition to the healthcare landscape of Assam and the surrounding regions. For medical treatments, residents would need not to go to Dibrugarh.
In addition to its primary purpose of providing healthcare, the ONGC Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Specialty Hospital will play a pivotal role in stimulating job creation and fostering economic opportunities within the region. It stands as an embodiment of progress, growth, and well-being for the people of Sivasagar.
ONGC Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Specialty Hospital is dedicated for delivering advanced healthcare services to the underserved socio-economic strata of Assam.