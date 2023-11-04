Indian Army's Joint Exercises with 8 Friendly Foreign Countries in NE | Explained

The training area spreads over 2500 acres encompasses state of the art training facilities for the conduct of the Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations in Semi-Urban and Jungle environment under the mandate of United Nations for Peace Keeping and Peace Enforcement operations. The training areas include an 800 meter Sniper Range with 6 firing lanes and elevated platforms. A challenging 1.4 kilometres Battle Obstacle Course with 17 obstacles, culminating into the 300 meter Range with eight firing lanes, which is utilised for training on endurance and firing skills. The 200 meter Jungle Lane Shooting Area and Indoor Combat Reflex Shooting Range is optimally designed to train on Jungle and Urban Warfare including the Counter Terrorist Village Training Area in training of house intervention operations. The Special operations training area enables training of soldiers for heliborne operations.