Grounded Air India 320 Transformed into NE's First Aircraft Restaurant in Assam

Even if you are not flying in the sky, you can now sit inside an aircraft on the ground and taste some fabulous ethnic Assamese cuisine with family, relatives and close friends.
Yes, you read that correctly; a 118-foot-long (Air India 320 aircraft) has been transformed into a family restaurant and it is all set to open at Bhatiapara in the historic Sivasagar district of Assam, as the first in Northeast India.
The plane, which had previously been purchased for crores of rupees, was brought from Mumbai to Assam.
Hariprasanna Hazarika, a young businessman from Sivasagar, is the proprietor of the 'Wings of Hazarika' airplane restaurant.
The plane is currently being transported from Mumbai airport in a massive truck. While, two more trucks were transporting some of the aircraft's cargo, informed the owner of the aircraft restaurant to the media.
So far the trucks have already traveled 1,000 kilometers. It has currently reached Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and will need to travel another 2,000 kilometers to reach Assam's Sivasagar district.
It is believed that many job aspirants are likely to get an employment opportunity with the introduction of an airplane restaurant in Bhatiapara locality.