“I Don’t Need ₹2 Lakh”: Shrinkhal Hits Back at Akhil Gogoi’s Offer

A political controversy has erupted in Assam’s Sivasagar after Raijor Dal chief and local MLA Akhil Gogoi publicly expressed his willingness to extend financial support to Bir Lachit Sena’s Shrinkhal Chaliha, should the latter choose to contest upcoming elections.

Speaking at a local event, Gogoi said, “Shrinkhal helped me during the 2021 Assembly elections. I consider him like a brother—his father as my own father, and his mother as my mother.” Expressing admiration for Chaliha’s activism, Gogoi added, “If he contests from Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) party, I will support him with ₹2 lakh on the day of his nomination.”

However, the statement triggered a strong response from Shrinkhal Chaliha, who categorically rejected the idea of accepting money. “I have nothing to say to this. I am fighting for the indigenous people of Assam, and I will never support appeasement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants,” he stated.

Refuting the offer, Chaliha remarked, “I do not need ₹2 lakh. People have already accused me of taking crores from Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah—so why would I need this money now? I have the support of the Assamese people and the soldiers of the Bir Lachit Sena. If I contest elections, I will rely on their support.”

Upholding the principles of ethical politics, Chaliha emphasized, “Politics must always maintain dignity. I am not an agent of the BJP, Congress, or any Bangladeshi force. I urge all political sides to uphold values and avoid degrading the political space.”

Concluding his rebuttal with a touch of personal identity, Chaliha asserted, “I am not someone who follows orders—I have always been mischievous since childhood.”

The exchange has sparked intense debate among political observers and party workers in Sivasagar, hinting at a potentially turbulent run-up to the elections.

