Labourer Falls To Death Off 3-Storey Building In Assam's Sivasagar

In a sorrowful turn of events, a young man met an untimely demise in Assam's Sivasagar on Friday after falling off a three-storey building.
The deceased was identified as Juhib Ali, also known as Bhaiti Ali, aged 25, who resided in the Jengonikatia area of Sivasagar.
Juhib Ali fell to death from a three-storey residence in a locality known as Station Chariali, situated in the heart of Sivasagar.
Juhib Ali was among the individuals employed for painting works at the building. While working there, he fell from the height sustaining injuries.
Amidst deteriorating conditions due to injuries sustained in the fall, Juhib Ali was initially taken to the Aditya Nursing Home in Sivasagar for primary medical care, though later he was referred to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.
Unfortunately, before reaching the hospital, Juhib Ali succumbed to his condition.
The circumstances surrounding Juhib Ali's death have raised concerns among the community, highlighting the importance of timely medical intervention and healthcare facilities in the region.