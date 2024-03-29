Leopard Attack Terrifies Man in Sivasagar; Carcass Discovery Raises Concerns in Golaghat

In a harrowing incident, a leopard launched a vicious attack on a man identified as Prafulla Gogoi in the Ukhating area of Moran village, Geleki, situated in Sivasagar district of Assam. Gogoi sustained severe injuries to his neck but managed to save himself by bravely thrusting his hand into the wild animal's mouth.
The terrifying encounter occurred while Gogoi was working outside his residence, sending shockwaves through the local community. Reports indicate that the leopard had been instilling fear among residents in the area for the past few days.
In a separate incident, the carcass of a leopard was discovered at Gutibari in Burhagohainkhat no. 2 Kaliyoni garden, falling under the jurisdiction of the Bokial block forest office in Golaghat forest division. Local suspicions suggest the leopard may have died due to infighting.
Forest department officials swiftly responded to the discovery, launching an investigation and arranging for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The results of the post-mortem examination are awaited to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the leopard's demise.
The dual incidents underscore the complex and sometimes dangerous interactions between humans and wildlife in the region, highlighting the need for heightened awareness and conservation efforts to ensure the safety of both communities and endangered species.