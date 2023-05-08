Man Dies After Fatal Sucker-Punch Attack In Assam's Sivasagar

The video shows the miscreant confronting the man before throwing punches at him. However, one of the blows landed fatally on the neck, causing him to collapse on the ground. He was spotted by locals few minutes later in an unconscious state and rushed him to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased man has been identified as one Jagannath Gayan.

The reason for the escalation is yet to be established. Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother has lodged a complaint at the local police station and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Recently, in a shocker from Assam’s Sonitpur district, an elderly man was allegedly murdered by his domestic help who he had employed at his tea estate located in Tezpur. The harrowing incident was reported from Malijan Tea Estate.

The deceased, identified as Upen Nath, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his domestic help for reasons unknown.

According to sources, the murder was committed two days prior following which the accused house help went into hiding.

The accused has been identified as one Dhiren Toti.