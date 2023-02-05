Man Dies of Suspected Moral Policing in Assam’s Nazira

In yet another incident of suspected moral policing in Assam, one person lost his life in Sivasagar’s Nazira.

The incident was reported from Bamun Pukhuri tea estate in Nazira on Sunday.

The deceased person has been identified as Nazu Ali, a resident of Santok Bihuwar.

As per reports, Ali was beaten to death by a group of angry locals in suspicion of being a cow thief.

After his family members were informed about the incident, he was admitted in a critical condition at a civil hospital in Sivasagar.

However, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

A case has been registered by the Sivasagar Police and 11 persons have been detained by the police.