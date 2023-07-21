ONGC Promptly Controls Fire Incident at Work Over Rig SKP-150-II in Nazira

A fire broke out at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited's (ONGC) Rig SKP-150-II deployed at well NG#8 in the Geleky area of Sivasagar district on Saturday afternoon.
The incident took place at approximately 2.50 pm.
According to a press statement, ONGC promptly activated its emergency response protocols, and the company's fire tenders immediately rushed to the site to douse the fire.
Experts from Regional Crisis Management Team were also mobilized to contain the emergency situation.
"With the swift and efficient response of the firefighters from ONGC Assam Asset, the fire was promptly extinguished, preventing any loss of life or injuries. ONGC's commitment to safety and the proficiency of its well-trained personnel played a pivotal role in efficiently managing the incident," the press statement reads.
The fire was brought under control by 4.17 p.m., although the ONGC firefighting crew resumed cooling operations, according to the company.
The well site has been secured and is presently under constant observation of experts. No injury to any personnel of ONGC or its business partner has been reported.
Further, the cause of the incident is under investigation, informed the ONGC authorities in the statement.