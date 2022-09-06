Guwahati: Axis Bank Deputy Manager Arrested Over Fraud Charges

The deputy manager of Axis bank in Assam’s Guwahati has been arrested over fraud charges.

The arrested bank manager has been identified as Iftikon Haque Choudhury.

Iftikon has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from bank accounts of customers by very tactfully using the passwords of the customers’ ATM cards.

According to reports, the incident took place when Iftikon was working in the Zoo Road branch of HDFC bank.

The used to allegedly use ATM cards issued in the name of customers.

Iftikon has used Rs 1,75,000 from various ATM cards so far.

The Geetanagar Police on Monday arrested the fraudster on the basis of the complaints filed by the customers.

Iftikon is currently being interrogated by the police and he has also accepted all allegations leveled against him.