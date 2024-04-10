Road Accident in Moran Claims Life of Handyman; Investigation Reveals Shocking Discovery

In the late hours of Wednesday night, Moran town witnessed a devastating road accident involving three vehicles moving in the same direction. The vehicles identified as AS 25CC 6902 truck, AS 01 LC 2908 truck, and AS 04 BC 7783 Tata Intra collided, resulting in a fatal outcome.
Tragically, the handyman aboard the Tata Intra vehicle lost his life on the spot. As of now, the identity of the deceased handyman from Sivasagar remains undisclosed pending further investigation.
Initial reports suggest that the collision occurred when the two trucks collided initially, followed by the Tata Intra vehicle ramming into them from behind approximately two hours later.
Adding to the gravity of the situation, local police officials discovered a small drug controller in the pocket of the deceased handyman from the Tata Intra vehicle, raising questions about the circumstances leading up to the accident.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the sequence of events and determine any potential factors contributing to this tragic incident.