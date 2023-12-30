Internal Division Emerges Within ULFA Pro-talk Faction Over Peace Accord

In a statement, the cadres of the ULFA said, “We have merely referred to it as the "Economic Understanding Agreement between Chetia-Rajkhowa-Chowdhury-Hazarika and the Government of India and we cannot acknowledge this deal for any reason. Anup Chetia and Arabinda Rajkhowa are not the only representatives of the ULFA pro-talk faction. For whatever reason, we are unable to be content with the deal they have made in New Delhi yesterday. Therefore, the majority of cadres have resolved to keep the ULFA organisation alive, excluding them. Despite our efforts to create an independent, sovereign Assam, we were eventually forced—at the behest of the highest levels of government—to search for an alternative, when we found ourselves ensnared in the state system. Moreover, the central leadership without consulting with the general members of pro-talk faction went on to sign a peace deal with the ULFA. Nevertheless, we hoped that the following demands would be included as an alternative to demand for a sovereign and independent Assam. (a) To establish Assam as a fully autonomous state through the two systems of one nation. Where Assam will present its distinct identity with a separate constitution (the Indian Constitution and law will be partially applicable only to international borders), with the flag and the law. (b) To establish a separate political system in Assam and a mechanism that will empower the people of Assam to govern themselves. (c) To establish a separate economic system for Assam by issuing a separate currency. (d) To establish Assam's right over the soil, water and air of the state including authority over the resources located in the underground and forest covers of Assam. (e) To safeguard the cultural, social, and religious identity of Assam's various ethnic groups."