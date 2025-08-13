Sivasagar District DM Imposes 60-Day Ban on Public Gatherings and Effigy Burning

The District Magistrate of Sivasagar, Mayush Garg has imposed strict prohibitory orders across the district under Section 163 of the Indian Citizen Security Code (BNSS 2023), citing the likelihood of a serious breach of public peace and tranquility. The order, signed on August 11, 2025, was made public today.

Advertisment

According to the order, the following activities are strictly prohibited in Sivasagar district for the next 60 days or until further notice:

Gatherings of five or more persons for unlawful purposes without prior permission from the district administration.

Collection of funds or donations, including coercion or intimidation of any individual or establishment.

Effigy burning, road blockades, carrying deadly weapons, burning flammable materials, and destruction of public property.

Movement of unauthorized persons or organizations within 200 meters of protected monuments, under the Archaeological Survey of India and the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam.

The order emphasizes that any public events or gatherings must obtain prior permission from the District Magistrate’s office. Police and other law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance and take immediate lawful action against any violations.

Officials on government duty, including magistrates, security personnel, and Army/CRPF/Police, are exempt from the prohibitions. Violators of the order will be punishable under Section 223 BNSS.

The district administration stated that the measures are preventive, aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order amid prevailing circumstances in the district.

Also Read: Bir Lachit Sena Protests Azad Choudhury’s Controversial Return to Jorhat Office