Sivasagar Police Bust Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakh; 2 Women Among 4 Held

In a major drug haul, Sivasagar police chased and intercepted a four-wheeler, recovering narcotics worth approximately Rs 20 lakh on Monday. Four individuals in the car including two women were apprehended by the police.
According to officials, a raid was organised based on specific inputs of a drug smuggling bid. The police identified a Volkswagen Polo with registration AS 01 AR 1122 on National Highway 37 as a possible suspect and chased it. The car, with four passengers inside, was chased from Bhatiapar and intercepted near Pragati Hospital at Jengonikatia.
Those inside the car were identified as Parvez Hussain of Golaghat, and Nirjul Hussain, Amirban Bibi and Rizvina Ahmed of Morigaon district's Goria Gaon village. Amirban Bibi has been identified as the mother of Nirjul Hussain.
Top officials of Sivasagar police reached the scene after the drug bust. Under their supervision, 10 soap cases of narcotics weighing around 123.95 grams was recovered from the car.
Apart from the drugs, the police seized the car, some cash and the mobile phones of the accused individuals. All of them have been processed for further legal action, said the police.