Sivasagar Police Files FIRs Against Those Protesting Amguri Constituency Abolition

A section of the residents had come out on the streets to protest the abolition of the Amguri constituency in Assam's Sivasagar district recently, following which the police has now taken suo-moto action against the agitators.
As per initial reports, Sivasagar Police took suo-moto cognizance of the protest and registered FIRs against all those who came out to protest the abolition of the constituency.
In connection with the August 12 protest where some people had blocked the national highway, Sivasagar Police has registered complaints against two protestors.
The protestors against whom the police filed complaints have been identified as Padmakanta Das and Jitu Jyotu Gayan, members of Raijor Dal.
In addition, the police has also reportedly filed FIRs against eight others for calling a bandh in Amguri as a mark of protest.
It may be noted that on August 12, a day after the publication of the final delimitation draft, veteran Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and sitting MLA from Amguri, Pradip Hazarika protesting against the abolition of the constituency tendered his resignation from the party.
MLA Hazarika expressed his utter unhappiness over the dilution of Amguri Constituency in upper Assam’s politically significant Sivasagar district that he had been representing for almost four decades by going against the party leadership who has by and large welcomed the delimitation move.
In his resignation letter to AGP president Atul Bora, he said, “For me, Amguri is not just a constituency. It is the nursery of my political life and source of inspiration for my political journey. Despite being a part of the ruling alliance in Assam, AGP, a party, failed to prevent the process of dilution of a historic constituency like Amguri and facing condemnation from the people of my constituency.”
The MLA said that he resigned from the post of party general secretary, as a member of party’s central committee, and all other organizational portfolios and responsibilities.
It may be mentioned that the Election Commission of India had on the previous day published the final order for delimitation of Parliamentary & Assembly Constituencies for State of Assam, as provided for in Section 8-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The final order was notified and published in the gazettes of the Central Government and State of Assam.