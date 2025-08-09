"Sivasagar Will Always Be a Land of Harmony": Akhil Gogoi Hails Citizens’ Meet as Historic

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Saturday described the citizens’ meet held in the historic town a day earlier as “a turning point” in strengthening communal harmony and indigenous unity in Assam. Addressing the press at his Phukan Nagar residence, Gogoi lauded the event as neutral, inclusive, and a firm rebuttal to attempts by “certain forces” to create discord.

“Sivasagar has always been and will remain a land of peace and harmony,” he said, adding that the meeting had given Assam “a message of coordination and fraternity” and offered a new path to address deep-rooted concerns over illegal foreigners. The event, attended by leaders from Congress, BJP, AJP, Raijor Dal and ordinary citizens, took what he called a “scientifically grounded and strong” stand on protecting indigenous rights.

Gogoi expressed gratitude to the organisers for ensuring that controversial activist Shrinkhal Chaliha did not participate in the meet, and also thanked the Bir Lachit Sena for granting Chaliha a month’s leave. He criticised indigenous leader Yunus Tamuli for allegedly supporting the protection of doubtful citizens, without attributing any charges of foreigner status to him.

Firm Stand on Land Encroachment

The MLA reiterated that no suspected foreigner, whether Hindu or Muslim, would be allowed to occupy government land in Sivasagar. He urged the state government to carry out evictions in such cases without communal bias, while also opposing harassment in the name of eviction drives. He directed that if any such encroachment is detected, the administration must take immediate eviction action.

Gogoi also renewed the demand for granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities, including Kalita and Nath Yogi, saying it was essential for safeguarding indigenous rights in the Assembly. “Assam must be led under indigenous leadership,” he asserted.

National Awakening March from August 16

Announcing a major political campaign, Gogoi said Raijor Dal will launch a “Jatiya Jagaran Jatra" across Assam from August 16, beginning with an oath-taking ceremony at the historic Rang Ghar. The movement will press for the implementation of Article 371 in Assam for protection over land and resources, identity cards with Assamese names for all those listed in the NRC, and stronger constitutional safeguards for indigenous communities.

Attack on CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Gogoi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being “the pathfinder of mafia politics” and alleged that Chaliha and an associate had been tasked with instigating Hindu-Muslim clashes before Independence Day under the CM’s direction. “Whenever the Chief Minister speaks, venom comes out,” he said, warning that any interference with the law could invite non-bailable charges.

Responding to Sarma’s recent remark calling him “mad”, Gogoi urged the CM to maintain the dignity of his office. “I pray to God to give Himanta Biswa Sarma wisdom,” he added.

Appeal for Peace

Welcoming the earlier call by 15 organisations to address the issue of doubtful citizens before August 15, Gogoi cautioned against any violence or law-and-order disruption. He dismissed allegations made by Chaliha regarding the citizens’ meet, terming them baseless.

Concluding his address, Gogoi declared that Sivasagar had once again shown the way forward for Assamese nationalism.

