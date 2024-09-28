Sivasagar Woman Claims To Possess ADRE Question Paper; Held

A Sivasagar woman was arrested on Saturday for a social media post claiming to have the question paper of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled for September 29. In the post, the woman asked interested candidates to contact her for it.
However, an investigation by Sivasagar police revealed that the question paper she claimed to possess was of the 2022 exam. This comes amid heightened security measures put in place to conduct the exams this year which has witnessed unprecedented applicants.
The police questioned the woman over the matter at the end of which they informed that the paper was old and has no connection with the upcoming examination tomorrow.
While the accused woman was processed as per the law, she was let go due to the fact that she is the mother of a two-month-old infant. To allay fears of a paper leak, the Sivasagar police posted the matter on its social media handles.
Notably, Assam gears up for the second round of ADRE exams conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for class III positions in state government departments.
The exams tomorrow are going to be held in two halves — from 9:00am to 12:00 noon and again from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm — across the state. As many as 7,34,080 candidates are set to appear for the exams in view of which, the state government has imposed stringent security measures.
Apart from heavy deployment of security forces, mobile internet services across Assam will be suspended for a lengthy period from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Strict invigilation will also be set-up at exam centres including use of CCTV cameras. Similar measures were seen during the first round of examinations held on September 15.