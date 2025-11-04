Swine Flu Outbreak Wreaks Havoc on Local Pig Farmers in Assam's Sivasagar

The outbreak of swine flu has taken a devastating toll on local pig farmers in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

As per reports, across the district, indigenous pig rearers are reeling under massive losses, with estimated damages exceeding Rs 20 crore due to the deaths of pigs.

Sources informed that the current crisis has sent shockwaves among educated young farmers who had embraced pig farming as a means of self-employment, opening new avenues for rural livelihood. Despite the sector’s crucial contribution to the local economy, government departments currently have no schemes in place to support the affected pig farmers.

Adding to their woes, local pig farmers have been hit hard by state-level syndicates controlling the pig trade. The situation worsened after the Sivasagar district administration imposed restrictions on the buying and selling of pigs and pork meat, prompting large-scale culling of animals.

Meanwhile, the farmers are now calling on the government to step in and provide assistance to save this vital indigenous industry, which forms an important pillar of Assam’s rural economy.

It may be mentioned that the losses range from ten to fifteen lakh rupees per farmer, underscoring the urgent need for relief measures.

Also Read: Assam Pig Farmers Seek Compensation & Market Support from Govt