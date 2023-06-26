Assam: Teen Drowns in Pond at Sivasagar

In a tragic incident, a teenager died due to drowning in a pond located in Amguri under Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Anirban Borah who went missing after jumping into the pond for swimming, sources informed.
Anirban, who passed the Higher Secondary (HS) examination this year, went to play football with his friends. Later, he jumped into the pond illegally dug by the land mafia to swim and went missing.
The locals after receiving information of the incident informed the Gaurisagar Police and a rescue operation was launched. The body of the student was retrieved after a few hours.
The police then sent the body to the hospital for post mortem examination.
Last month, two minor girls died after drowning in a pond in Cachar district. The two deceased minor girls were identified as Afsana Begum and Fatima Begum.
The incident was reported at a pond located near Dumkar village.
According to information, the duo fell into the pond while attempting to wash their hands. The incident occurred when both of them were returning home from school.