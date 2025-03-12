Three Arrested in Assam's Sivasagar for Extortion in ULFA-I’s Name

The Sivasagar police in Assam arrested three individuals for allegedly demanding money in the name of ULFA on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Deep Hazarika (41), Salim Ullah (28), and Jamal Ali (48), had reportedly extorted money from an elderly couple residing on GNG Road.

According to reports, the trio made the demand via phone on March 5. Acting on a complaint, police registered Case No. 39/2025 at Sivasagar Sadar Police Station and launched an investigation, leading to their arrest.

Deep Hazarika is a resident of Babupatty, while Salim Ullah and Jamal Ali hail from Kaibarta Doloni.

Further investigation is underway.

