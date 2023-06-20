Veer Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha Released from Jail

After almost a month and a half, Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was released from jail in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday night.
Hours after being released on bail in an extortion case, he was re-arrested by the police near the gate of Sivasagar district jail under the National Security Act (NSA) after receiving an order from the District Chief Judicial Magistrate.
Yesterday, a police vehicle escorted him to his residence at 11 pm, sources informed.
It may be mentioned that Shrinkhal Chaliha was re-arrested on May 3, hours after he was released on bail in an extortion case, under NSA.
Following his re-arrest, Chaliha told the media, “I was granted bail by the court after the prosecutor couldn’t provide any evidence against me. Last night some top officials visited the jail premises and conspired against me. Today I am being arrested again. This is a 'murder of democracy'. This government is working for the non-Assamese people.”
Chaliha was previously arrested in an extortion and abuse of businessman case in Sivasagar and was released on bail. His bail plea was granted by Sivasagar’s Chief Judicial Magistrate court.