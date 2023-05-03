Veer Lachit Sena 'Threatens' to Halt Businesses in Sivasagar!

Demanding immediate release of the Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, the members of the socio-political organisation allegedly threatened to halt all businesses of the non-Assamese communities in the Sivasagar district.
In the morning hours on Wednesday, a heated situation triggered outside the district jail premises after Sivasagar Police re-arrested Shrinkhal, despite being granted bail by the court.
It has come to the fore that Shrinkhal was arrested by order of the District Chief Judicial Magistrate under the National Security Act (NSA).
A member of the said group said, “Despite a bail being granted by the court, Shrinkhal was re-arrested by the police. This is not justified. We will not let a single non-Assamese do business in the Sivasagar district.”
On the other hand, Shrinkhal after being arrested by the police told the media, “I was granted bail by the court after the prosecutor couldn’t provide any evidence against me. Last night some top officials visited the jail premises and conspired against me. Today I am being arrested again. This is a 'murder of democracy'. This government is working for the non-Assamese people.”
Chaliha was previously arrested in an extortion and abuse of businessman case in Sivasagar and was released on bail. His bail plea was granted by Sivasagar’s Chief Judicial Magistrate court.
Notably, Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested just two days after he was reportedly put under house arrest by the Sivasagar Police. A video of him that surfaced on social media platforms showed he was allegedly abusing and spitting on the face of a businessman in Sivasagar. CCTV footage dated April 28 shows that a group of men entered a business establishment in Sivasagar and engaged in a verbal spat during which the leader allegedly spit on the face of the businessman and left the place.