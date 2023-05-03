Veer Lachit Sena 'Threatens' to Halt Businesses in Sivasagar!

Notably, Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested just two days after he was reportedly put under house arrest by the Sivasagar Police. A video of him that surfaced on social media platforms showed he was allegedly abusing and spitting on the face of a businessman in Sivasagar. CCTV footage dated April 28 shows that a group of men entered a business establishment in Sivasagar and engaged in a verbal spat during which the leader allegedly spit on the face of the businessman and left the place.