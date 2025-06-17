“We’ve Roped in a US Expert to Fix the Crisis”—Assam CM on ONGC Gas Leak Response

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced an ex-gratia of ₹25,000 per affected family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for those displaced due to the gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Well No. RDS-147A in the Rudrasagar oilfield, located in Bhatiapar Barichuk of Sivasagar district.

Advertisment

The gas leak, which began on June 12, has affected over 350 families, who are now taking shelter in relief camps or with relatives, unable to return to their homes due to the rising temperature and volatile situation near the leakage site.

Ex-Gratia a Token Support, Not Compensation

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, CM Sarma clarified that the ₹25,000 aid is not a compensation, but a token of immediate support to help families purchase clothes and educational materials for their children.

"This has nothing to do with compensation. If further assistance is needed, I will extend help personally," the Chief Minister stated.

Discussions Underway for Compensation

On the matter of compensation, Dr. Sarma said it is being taken up with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“The issue of compensation will be discussed with ONGC and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri,” he said, adding that he would hold a virtual conference with the Union Minister after returning to Guwahati.

Central & ONGC Response Underway

The Assam Chief Secretary has already spoken to the ONGC Chairman, who assured a prompt visit to the incident site in Sivasagar. Additionally, an expert from the United States has been called in to assess and resolve the situation at the damaged well as early as possible.

Union Petroleum Secretary has also been briefed and has pledged full cooperation. A high-level meeting was conducted by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi on Tuesday to address the crisis.

First Priority: Contain the Gas Leak

CM Sarma stressed that the top priority remains sealing the leaking gas well, after which the government will move to assess and arrange for suitable compensation packages for the affected families.

“The situation is critical. Many people are still unable to return to their homes and retrieve belongings. Our immediate concern is to stop the gas leak, then we will talk about compensation,” he said.

Also Read: ONGC Gas Leak in Assam: CM Sarma Says "Won’t Tolerate Negligence"