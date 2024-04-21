Widowed Woman Alleges Physical and Mental Abuse by In-Laws, FIR Lodged in Sivasagar

In a distressing case from Sensuwa village in Amguri, Sivasagar district, a widow named Purbani Gogoi has come forward with harrowing allegations of enduring both physical and mental abuse at the hands of her husband's family.
The victim, who has been subjected to torment since June 2023, has taken the bold step of lodging an FIR against her mother-in-law and sister-in-law at the Amguri police station.
Purbani Gogoi's marital journey commenced in 2017 when she married Rakesh Bora, the son of Sonaram Bora, a respected resident of Sensuwa village. However, tragedy struck in 2023 with the sudden demise of her husband, plunging her into a nightmare of mistreatment orchestrated by her in-laws.
According to Purbani, her ordeal intensified following her husband's passing. She alleged that her in-laws callously barred her from entering her marital home, effectively locking her out and subjecting her to physical assaults. Despite her pleas and requests, the gates remained shut, leaving her stranded outside.
The gravity of the situation escalated to the extent that concerned locals, witnessing Purbani's plight, intervened. After a day-long vigil outside the locked gates and persistent appeals to her husband's family, the locals in the village rallied around her, extending support and aid.
In a collective effort to seek justice for Purbani, both locals and women's committees collaborated with her in filing an FIR at the Amguri police station. Promptly responding to the complaint, the Amguri police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, aiming to unveil the truth behind the alleged atrocities inflicted upon the widow.
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by widowed women within certain familial dynamics and underscores the crucial role of community solidarity and legal recourse in combating such injustices. As the investigation unfolds, the hope for accountability and redress for Purbani Gogoi grows stronger, signaling a quest for justice amidst adversity.