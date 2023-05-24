Assam: Sivasagar Woman Alleges Human Sacrifice Bid, Accused Absconding

In a gruesome incident, a woman in Assam's Sivasagar district alleged that her neighbor attempted to perform a human sacrifice ritual on her, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The incident was reported in Bihubor area of Nazira under Sivasagar district where the man, identified as Mochowa Munda, was alleged to have attempted human sacrifice in search of hidden treasures.
The victim speaking to the media said, “The accused lives near my house and had been following me for the past two weeks. One day, all of a sudden he approached me and asked for my help in searching hidden treasures buried in the soil. He said, in order to find the treasure he will perform a ritual for human sacrifice.”
“He assured me that he would pay Rs. 2 lakhs to my mother before he performs the human sacrifice ritual on me. He also threatened me that if I refuse then he would abduct me forcefully and perform the ritual,” she added.
After receiving the threats, the victim approached the police and informed them on the matter.
Meanwhile, after the police reached the accused's residence, they found that he had been absconding since the victim approached the police.