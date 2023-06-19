Woman Beaten to Death by Husband in Assam’s Sivasagar

In a gruesome incident, a woman was beaten to death by his husband in Assam’s Sivasagar district during the early hours of Monday.
The accused, identified as Ananda Munda, beat his wife to death with a bamboo stick in Nazira’s Geleki area.
The deceased has been identified as Renu Munda who died after her husband continuously beat her with a bamboo stick.
It is suspected that the incident has been caused by a family dispute.
The incident has created a tense situation in the area.
Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and sent the body to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
The police arrested Ananda Munda in connection with the case.
Last month, anotorious youth was thrashed by the locals who was allegedly reported to be eve-teasing a girl at station road locality in Assam’s Karimganj district.
The youth identified as Raju Ahmed was apprehended by the locals and handed over the Karimganj police.
According to the incident, a man along with his sister was walking in front of the metro market on station road in Karimganj town, when Raju approached them with malicious intent and allegedly threatened to rape the girl in the same way that a 7th standard student at Bhanga Higher Secondary School in Karimganj district in Assam was raped by the principal, of late.
The siblings immediately protested his claim, leading to a large gathering on the station road.
The youth was beaten black and blue by the mob. Following this, some of the local people came to his rescue and took him inside a hotel for his safe custody.
Later, Karimganj police reached the spot and brought the youth to the police station.