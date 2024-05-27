Assam

Unidentified Body Discovered in Jamugurihat, Police Initiate Investigation

The body was located behind The Majsid No. 1 in Itakhola, sparking immediate police response to the scene.
Pratidin Time

In a somber discovery, an unidentified body was found on Sunday night at Itakhola in Jamugurihat under the Sonitpur district. The body was located behind The Majsid No. 1 in Itakhola, sparking immediate police response to the scene.

Preliminary assessments suggest the deceased individual to be approximately 60 years old, though the identity remains a mystery. Itakhola police swiftly arrived at the location to conduct investigations into the circumstances surrounding the grim finding.

Following protocol, police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination at Biswanath Chariali.

