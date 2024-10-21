Youth Surrenders Amid Ongoing Hunt for ULFA-I Abduction Plotters in Assam's Sivasagar

In a significant development, a young man named Zarifat Ahmed surrendered at the Sivasagar Sadar police station on Monday, following his alleged involvement in an abduction conspiracy hatched by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
Zarifat, whose residence is reportedly in Dhai Ali within Sivasagar district, was named in connection with the planned abduction of ONGC officials that was set to occur on October 5 and 6.
Top officials are currently interrogating him at the Sivasagar Sadar police station, as he was allegedly part of the scheme to carry out the abduction.
So far, four individuals—Irshad Latif, Sofiqul Rahman, Trinayan Gogoi, and Mubin Hazarika—have been apprehended by the police.
Meanwhile, Rahul Hazarika, also known as Laden and involved in the incident, sustained injuries during a police encounter on the night of October 16.
Several others, including Tahirul Hussain, an ONGC official, remain at large.
The Sivasagar Police previously disclosed the disturbing details of ULFA-I's plan to abduct ONGC officials during a recent press conference, emphasizing their thorough efforts to prevent the operation. Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Borah elaborated on the case, stating that the plot had been under development since May 2024, with Hussain implicated in the scheme.